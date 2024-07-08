State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,401 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,601 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in R1 RCM by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,508 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in R1 RCM by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,921 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in R1 RCM by 429.5% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,623 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCM has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

R1 RCM Trading Down 1.6 %

RCM opened at $10.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -136.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $18.70.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.88 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Profile

(Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.