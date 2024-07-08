TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 47,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 11.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TEGNA

In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $349,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,731.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $853,587.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $349,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,731.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,343 shares of company stock worth $3,072,994 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEGNA Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TGNA opened at $13.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $17.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

