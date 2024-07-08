State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $143.74 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $137.95 and a one year high of $180.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.29 and its 200 day moving average is $152.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.70%.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.20.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

