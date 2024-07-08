State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 600 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,860,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,421,000 after acquiring an additional 244,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,756,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,965,000 after acquiring an additional 959,838 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,852,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,626,000 after acquiring an additional 141,725 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 63,104 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $39,224,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMKR shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Fox Advisors started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $40.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $41.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $779,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $779,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

