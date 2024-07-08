Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,984,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,107,000 after acquiring an additional 225,893 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 134,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,250 shares during the period. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

NYSE:HGV opened at $39.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.82. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HGV. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

