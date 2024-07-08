State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 290.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in ONE Gas by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in ONE Gas by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in ONE Gas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OGS opened at $62.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.20.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.69.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

