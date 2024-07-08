State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabra Health Care REIT

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,335.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

SBRA stock opened at $15.39 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 600.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

