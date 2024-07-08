State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 334.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TNL opened at $43.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average of $43.56. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $49.02.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

