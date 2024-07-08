State of Michigan Retirement System Has $889,000 Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

IRT opened at $18.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -621.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $18.96.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

About Independence Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,132.62%.

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.