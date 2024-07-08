State of Michigan Retirement System Has $831,000 Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Spire were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,541,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,121,000 after acquiring an additional 349,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Spire by 275.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 313,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 229,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Spire by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 111,807 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Spire by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,127,000 after acquiring an additional 80,405 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spire alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $107,235.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,195. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE SR opened at $59.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average is $60.26.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.41). Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 76.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SR. UBS Group began coverage on Spire in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SR

Spire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.