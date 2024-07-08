State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 350,000 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.27% of Stitch Fix worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth $1,716,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 108,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.37.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

Shares of SFIX opened at $4.17 on Monday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%. The business had revenue of $322.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.93 million. Analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Further Reading

