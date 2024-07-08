Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,020 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $133,952,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9,029.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 421,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,330,000 after buying an additional 416,689 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $32,679,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,159,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,389,000 after buying an additional 279,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $12,992,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $79.58 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average is $90.17.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -469.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.44.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

