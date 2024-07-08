PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 804.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $58.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.65. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $59.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

