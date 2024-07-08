Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,024,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 23,445 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $15,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 44.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NAT stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $803.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of -0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $60.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.19 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

