Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $15.66 Million Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 127.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,076 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.34% of Glaukos worth $15,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,807,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,065,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Glaukos by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 790,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,800,000 after buying an additional 151,415 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,448,000 after buying an additional 89,420 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Glaukos by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 93,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after buying an additional 63,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $46,714.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,505,392.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $46,714.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,392.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,043 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Price Performance

NYSE GKOS opened at $121.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.76. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 1.06. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $121.99.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

About Glaukos

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

