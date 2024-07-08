Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 91 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $15,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 525.4% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 8,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in IDEX by 13.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $194.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.69.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

