Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $15.43 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,725 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.90.

CME Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $196.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.08. The company has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.11 and a 12 month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

