Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.11% of Gold Fields worth $15,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Gold Fields by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GFI. UBS Group lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

