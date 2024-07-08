Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 48,193.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,267 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 161,931 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $13,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after purchasing an additional 712,671 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 503,348 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $27,820,000 after purchasing an additional 88,147 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 198,516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 41,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,638 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $80.23 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $95.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

