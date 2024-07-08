Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 4,419.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,774 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.12% of monday.com worth $13,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in monday.com by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in monday.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in monday.com by 373.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in monday.com by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. grew its stake in monday.com by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of MNDY opened at $248.98 on Monday. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $249.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.78. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 655.21, a PEG ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. Research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MNDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on monday.com

About monday.com

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.