Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 184,369 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 649,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,369 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $13,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $21.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

