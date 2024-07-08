Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 29,833 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 29,833 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.13% of Texas Roadhouse worth $13,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5,135.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 222,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 218,287 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,585,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12,123.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total value of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $170.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.34. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.86.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

