Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Raised by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $136.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

