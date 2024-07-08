Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $12,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth $303,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

PATK stock opened at $107.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.38. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $123.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.85 and its 200 day moving average is $108.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $933.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.22 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

