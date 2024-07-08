Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $12.82 Million Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.19% of Fabrinet worth $12,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,045,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Fabrinet by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 563,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,309,000 after buying an additional 369,389 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Fabrinet by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 904,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,709,000 after buying an additional 159,037 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 129,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after acquiring an additional 98,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,320,000 after acquiring an additional 97,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $239.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.10. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $114.83 and a twelve month high of $257.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $731.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.94 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FN. Northland Securities raised shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.