Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 2,604 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,429 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Walt Disney by 84.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $244,754,000 after acquiring an additional 916,772 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $61,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $256,000. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 163,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,024,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $97.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $178.64 billion, a PE ratio of 106.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.28 and a 200-day moving average of $104.93. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.44.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

