Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,962 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $12,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Masco by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Masco by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $64.70 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $78.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

