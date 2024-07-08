The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,052 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.26% of Western Union worth $12,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Western Union by 6.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 11.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union during the third quarter worth about $201,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Western Union by 3.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 558,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Western Union by 93.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 128,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 61,783 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WU opened at $12.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 120.76%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

