Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,458 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHI. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 194,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 43,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 766,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 248,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

John Hancock Investors Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

John Hancock Investors Trust stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

John Hancock Investors Trust Increases Dividend

About John Hancock Investors Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.222 dividend. This is a boost from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%.

(Free Report)

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.