LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,787 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 659,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,964,000 after purchasing an additional 251,993 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,139,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,741,000 after purchasing an additional 296,586 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,176,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 301,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 160,270 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RAMP. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,538.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,538.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LiveRamp Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RAMP opened at $31.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.18 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $42.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.95 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.80%. Research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

