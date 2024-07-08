Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,373 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth $27,807,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 11.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,084,674 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $200,364,000 after buying an additional 1,263,706 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,859,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,758.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 369,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,438,349 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $74,027,000 after acquiring an additional 304,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $17.60 on Monday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The travel company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

