Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 606 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $25.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $372.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average is $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $546.40 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 12.09%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

