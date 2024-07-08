Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Qorvo by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,778,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,901,000 after acquiring an additional 120,213 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Qorvo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,436,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $118,120,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,159,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Qorvo by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 857,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,574,000 after acquiring an additional 529,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $118.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $121.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $211,728.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,711.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

