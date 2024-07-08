Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Position Trimmed by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,789 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $913,158 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential stock opened at $67.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.11.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.09.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

