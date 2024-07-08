Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 2,107 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 252.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Winmark worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WINA. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winmark in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Winmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Winmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Winmark in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total transaction of $3,092,501.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,034,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total transaction of $1,546,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,014,647.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total value of $3,092,501.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,034,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

WINA opened at $349.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $356.26 and a 200 day moving average of $364.99. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $314.09 and a 12 month high of $451.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 84.36% and a net margin of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Winmark’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

