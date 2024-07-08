Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Position Cut by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,759 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Western Digital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDC. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group increased their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,488 shares of company stock worth $2,020,143. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of WDC opened at $77.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $81.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.