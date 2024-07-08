Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,958 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $73.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.59. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $124.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.31 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $191,678.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,998.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $191,678.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,998.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,815,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,673,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,544,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,678. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

