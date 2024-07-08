Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 6,601 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.16% of Duolingo worth $15,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.70.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $193.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $251.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $2,234,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,089.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $2,234,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,089.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $1,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,011,219.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,698 shares of company stock valued at $11,634,673 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

