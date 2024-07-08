Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,782 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $14,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Crown by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Crown by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Crown by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Crown by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,486,042.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,300,420. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK stock opened at $71.52 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.