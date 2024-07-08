Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $14.63 Million Stock Holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,347,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,485 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 16.95% of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund worth $14,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEQ. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 239.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 24,244 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JEQ opened at $5.98 on Monday. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Increases Dividend

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Abrdn Japan Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

