Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,083 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $14,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Ameren by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Down 0.2 %

AEE opened at $70.45 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $88.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

See Also

