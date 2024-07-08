Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $14.02 Million Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.25% of Planet Fitness worth $14,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $73.86 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

