Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,847 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $13,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 29,550.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $48.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.65. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $60.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.27.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Customers Bancorp’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

