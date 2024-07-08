Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 8,611 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.08% of Textron worth $14,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Textron by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,016,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $564,235,000 after buying an additional 139,927 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Textron by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,793,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,037,000 after buying an additional 521,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,085,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Textron by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,235,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,396,000 after buying an additional 408,290 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,591,000 after buying an additional 127,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $84.96 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

