Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,383 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 72,023 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $14,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Perficient by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 41.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,180 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $74.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $96.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.99 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PRFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

