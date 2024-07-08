Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,056 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.0% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,908,939 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $250,032,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,701,937 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 215,874,152 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,162,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $35,920,047,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $9,625,201,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,505,600 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,591,126,000 after buying an additional 277,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $467.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $429.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.34. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.12.

View Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.