Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 359.1% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $36.07 on Monday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $732.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.38.

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

