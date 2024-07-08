Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 104,309 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,309 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 105,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $683,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $513,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $30.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $410.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

