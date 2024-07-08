Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

