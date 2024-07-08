Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 465 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,948,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Nordson by 1,579.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 347,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,762,000 after buying an additional 326,690 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 24,445.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 158,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,951,000 after acquiring an additional 158,162 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $42,894,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 245,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,771,000 after purchasing an additional 150,341 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.40.

Nordson Stock Down 0.4 %

Nordson stock opened at $226.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $208.91 and a 1-year high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.42%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

